Trump 'put himself in jeopardy' with Wednesday night rant on classified docs: CNN legal expert
Donald Trump at a press conference in 2017. (Shutterstock.com)

New York Law professor Rebecca Roiphe argued on CNN Thursday that former President Donald Trump's comments about the Mar-a-Lago classified document investigation during his town hall the previous night were a disaster for him that potentially puts him in legal jeopardy.

"To the lawyer at the table, he said a lot that I am sure his lawyers wouldn't be thrilled about hearing," said anchor Poppy Harlow. "But I want your take on the classified document exchange that they had last night at Mar-a-Lago. Let's listen."

She then played footage of Trump and moderator Kaitlan Collins

"Did you ever show those classified documents to anyone?" asked Collins in the clip.

"Not really," said Trump. "I would have the right to. By the way, they were declassified—"

READ MORE: Pence adviser rips apart Trump's J6 falsehoods: 'We were inches away from a massacre'

"What do you mean, 'not really'?" Collins pressed him.

"Not that I can think of," said Trump. "I have the absolute right to do what I want to do with them. I had the right."

Roiphe then explained why this statement was particularly problematic for Trump's defense in the case.

"His lawyers are much less happy with his performance than his political advisors, because he put himself in jeopardy by making it clear that he handled these documents himself," she said. "He did this on purpose and he thought he had every right to when, at least in certain ways, no matter what, he didn't."

Watch the video below or at this link.

Rebecca Roiphe says Trump further jeopardized himself on classified documents www.youtube.com

Video