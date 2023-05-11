Marc Short, an adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence, shredded former President Donald Trump's false claims about the January 6th Capitol riots during an interview on CNN Thursday.

During the interview, Short was asked to react to Trump's claims that Pence was never in any real danger during the riots, despite the fact that an angry mob of Trump supporters violently broke into the Capitol building and began chanting for Pence to be hanged.

Short responded to this by recounting his personal recollection of what happened on that day and he said the situation was very close to becoming even bloodier and more deadly than it already was.

"What the president thinks probably not consistent with what the United States Secret Service thought, which was by the vice president's side at that time," Short recalled. "And after conversations I had with the Secret Service they commented that, look, we were inches away from actually having to open fire on that crowd, which would have led to a massacre in the Capitol... there could have been a lot of more carnage that day and i think we were very close to that."

RELATED: Trump's 'virus of lies' on CNN was 'as chilling as anything on TV since Jan. 6': Morning Joe

Short also took on Trump's claim that Pence had the power to unilaterally reject state-certified election results by pointing out vice presidents do not have that power anywhere in the United States Constitution.

"We fought a Revolutionary War to ensure that no one person can determine the outcome of an electoral process," he said. "And so I think there is a lot of absurdity on the face of it."

Watch the video below or at this link.





