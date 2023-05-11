Trump's 'virus of lies' on CNN was 'as chilling as anything on TV since Jan. 6': Morning Joe

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough scalded CNN and Donald Trump for releasing a "virus of lies" on the public with a televised town hall packed with the former president's supporters.
The former president spread lies about his 2020 election loss, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, his sexual assault trial and other topics, and the "Morning Joe" host was appalled the network would broadcast something like that and said it couldn't possibly help Trump win re-election.
"I'm constantly telling people not to catastrophize over Trump, that he is actually going to lose because he keeps drilling down deeper and deeper into his base," Scarborough said. "But it is -- it is -- I can't believe I'm going to use catastrophizing language here, but it was just disgraceful on every level. It showed -- I wouldn't say it's dangerous for democracy because we passed that a long time ago, but it showed the corrosive effects of Trumpism over eight years."
"I've got to say, the most shocking part was an audience who cheered on a president who tried to overturn American democracy, an audience that mocked and ridiculed the woman who a jury of her peers, Donald Trump's peers, found had been sexually assaulted," Scarborough continued. "Those Americans there last night turned that into a punch line, laughed and dismissed cops getting the sh*t kicked out of them on Jan. 6, beaten up over and over again. Calling a cop a thug, who actually was trying to stop people from the House floor from being killed. I could go -- I just could go on and on. Basically saying he would turn over Ukraine to Vladimir Putin."
"You could go piece by piece by piece to talk about how breathtakingly dangerous what we saw was last night, this virus of lies that's been loosened on the American people," he added. "But what we saw last night was -- it was a propagandist, and it was a propagandist spewing lies repeatedly over and over and over again, and an audience, an American audience. laughing it up. This isn't Putin's Russia. This is Trump's slice of America. What I saw last night at least was as chilling as anything I've seen on television since Jan. 6."
