Scottish paper bashes Trump's trip and tells those embracing him they 'may come to regret it'
Donald Trump in Scotland (AFP)

The Scotsman is going after Donald Trump for pretending that Scotland is his homeland.

It's been a few weeks since President Joe Biden got a warm reception from Ireland, where he met with leaders, celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Peace Agreement, and traced his family roots while serving as a U.S. president.

In a campaign-style rally, Biden gave a speech in his ancestral hometown in west Ireland. He was heralded for coming out to a rousing song by the beloved American Celtic punk band "Dropkick Murphys."

Trump seems to be trying to emulate that with his own trip to the ancestral homeland of his mother, Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, who was officially given U.S. immigration papers in 1930. Unlike Biden, however, Trump isn't getting the same warm embrace.

"It's great to be home!" Trump claimed. It's an ironic claim, The Scotsman noted, saying it's "a bit rich coming from a US president infamous for separating children from their migrant parents."

IN OTHER NEWS: Claudia Conway on her parents' divorce: 'Their business is not a political talking point'

Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf said Monday: "I would find it difficult, I have to say, to meet with him without raising the significance of concerns I have of the remarks that he’s made in the past."

"Clearly, in normal circumstances, the arrival of a former American leader would have been cause for much celebration," The Scotsman explained. "However, given Trump’s attempts to overturn the presidential election result and his supporters storming of the US Capitol in a shocking attack on democracy, one wonders just who did arrange for the red carpet and two pipers that greeted him on arrival. Of course, it would be completely ridiculous to imagine that Trump would set up such a welcome for himself, but then again, he is more than a little ridiculous."

Name-dropping the Queen, Trump highlighted his visits with her and claimed his mother loved the Queen too. King Charles III will be coronated on Saturday, but Trump has not been invited.

"Those offering too wholehearted a welcome to this individual may come to regret it – even more than they currently should," The Scotsman column closed.

Read the full column at Scotsman.com.


SmartNews