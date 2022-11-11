Trump complains about the lack of ‘congratulations or praise’ for his midterms performance

With the Republican Party in disarray following the 2022 midterms, Donald Trump is wondering why he is not receiving acclaim.

Trump has reportedly become isolated at Mar-a-Lago, but took to his Truth Social microblogging website to offer his take on his role in the midterms.

"I had such great success on Endorsements, perhaps success like no one has had before, both for Republican Nominations and the General Election itself, and I continue to get Fake News, RINO, and Radical Left criticism, but seldom congratulations or praise," Trump posted.

"That’s the way it is, and that’s the way it will always be," Trump added.

As Trump is getting hammered for his record, the former president fell back on his conspiracy theories about election fraud.

"The Democrats are finding all sorts of votes in Nevada and Arizona. What a disgrace that this can be allowed to happen," Trump posted to Truth Social, referring to the counting of the votes.