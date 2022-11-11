Trump is ‘isolated’ as inner circle avoids him: advisor warns he is in ‘self-destruct mode’
Donald Trump in the White House. (vasilis asvestas / Shutterstock.com)

Hunkered down at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump is reportedly becoming increasingly isolated only days before his much-hyped "very big announcement" at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday as he inflicts political damage on the GOP and his own electoral future.

Mar-a-Lago has been largely empty since it was evacuated ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole.

CBS News chief election and campaigns correspondent Robert Costa reported the latest ahead of Trump's expected announcement of a 2024 comeback attempt, which Republicans fear could harm Herschel Walker in his December Senate runoff in Georgia against Sen. Raphael Warnock.

"Dark time in Trump's inner circle," Costa reported.

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump attorneys want to limit contact between special master and National Archives

"Spoke to several longtime friends, donors, and aides in the past 24 hours," he explained. "Many say he's listening to very few people, isolated, and mean-spirited about his potential rivals. Several of them say they're tired of his rants and are avoiding him.

Costa quoted one Trump advisor.

“I have never seen him more irresponsible and chaotic [than] he is today," the source said. "He seems to be in self-destruct mode."

The source noted Trump's post-midterm attacks on GOP Govs. Ron Desantis of Florida and Glenn Youngkin of Virginia.

"It is irresponsible to attack DeSantis and Youngkin, and it’s irresponsible to announce in any time in the near future," the source said.

SmartNews