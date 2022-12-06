Republican senator mocks Trump as a 'RINO' after advocating for the 'termination' of the Constitution

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) borrowed one of Donald Trump's favorite insults to needle him on Monday after his rant declaring the Constitution of the United States be terminated so he could be president after losing in 2020.

“Well, the Republican Party is the Constitution party,” Romney told Capitol Hill reporters, the Huffington Post reported Monday. “So when he calls to suspend the Constitution, he goes from being MAGA to being RINO.”

Trump has long used the term "RINO" — meaning "Republican In Name Only" — to attack anyone who doesn't like him or opposes his actions, but who is a member of his own party.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) spent three days dodging questions about Trump's dinner with Nazis, but this time around he posted on social media that the comments about terminating the Constitution were “not a responsible thing to say.”



“I don’t know why anybody would say something like that; certainly not an ex-president. I just think it’s irresponsible,” Cornyn tweeted.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) thinks the whole rant was “a Hail Mary to maintain some hope when everybody knows it’s not the case. We’re the party of the Constitution; it’s not going to happen.”

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) was happier to go much further, now that he's leaving public office. Giving a message to his GOP colleagues, Sasse said they “are going to have to choose if they’re for the circus clown or if they’re for the Constitution.”

Others like those who claim to be "constitutional conservatives" offered polite refusal, but fell short of being brave enough to stand up to Donald Trump.

Read the full report at the Huffington Post.