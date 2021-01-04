Trump seethes at GOP 'surrender caucus' that won't back his coup attempt

President Donald Trump on Monday continued his public meltdown over the results of the 2020 presidential election with yet another angry broadside against members of the Republican Party who aren't supporting his efforts to launch a coup against President-elect Joe Biden.

Writing on Twitter, the president called out Republicans who are refusing to go along with plans to block the certification of Biden's victory in Congress this week.

"The 'Surrender Caucus' within the Republican Party will go down in infamy as weak and ineffective "guardians" of our Nation, who were willing to accept the certification of fraudulent presidential numbers!" the president wrote.

Despite Trump's claims of fraud, however, the Trump campaign's legal challenges have been almost entirely fruitless and its lawsuits aimed at overturning the results of the 2020 election have been rejected by courts dozens of times.

Earlier on Monday, Trump warned Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) that his voters would "NEVER FORGET" that he declined to help Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Josh Hawley (R-MO) in their plans to block Biden's win from being certified.