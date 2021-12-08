Trump's attack on democracy is 'gaining momentum' as even impeachment-backing Republicans feel intimidated: reporter
Tim Alberta, a reporter for The Atlantic, warned MSNBC's Katy Tur on Wednesday that the danger presented by former President Donald Trump to American democracy is only growing.

Alberta appeared to discuss his recent profile of Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI), one of ten House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump earlier this year on charges of inciting the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol.

Particularly, he said that Meijer has received such an angry backlash from conservative voters over his decision to impeach Trump that he's started to second guess whether he took the right approach to holding Trump accountable.

"The forces that are on the other side of this existential struggle for American democracy are so powerful and... they are gaining so much momentum, that even for someone like Meijer, who believed that did the right thing and for the right reasons, he has been... somewhat chastened by this," he said.

Alberta went on to say that if even someone like Meijer was having doubts about his decision, imagine how much of a "chilling effect" that other Republicans living in key swing districts are feeling to tow the line for Trump, who will be telling them that they "have the authority to override the will of your voters in your states."

