Pence 'may respond' directly to Trump's rant about 'overturning' the 2020 election: Maggie Haberman
Former President Donald Trump said this week that former Vice President Mike Pence should have used his powers to "overturn" the results of the 2020 presidential election, and now it seems Pence is considering responding to his one-time boss.

The New York Times' Maggie Haberman reports that "Pence may respond to Trump's "overturn" statement at a Federalist Society speech on Friday" in Florida.

While it's not certain what Pence will say, the former vice president has consistently said since leaving office that he did not have the power to reject the certified results of the 2020 election as Trump had demanded.

"There are those in our party who believe that in my position as presiding officer over the joint session, that I possessed the authority to reject or return electoral votes certified by states,” Pence said during a speech last year, as reported by Politico at the time. “But the Constitution provides the vice president with no such authority before the joint session of Congress. And the truth is, there’s almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president.”

