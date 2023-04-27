Trump is 'losing the whole ballgame' with judges after latest setback: CNN

Reacting to a U.S. Court of Appeals order that slapped aside Donald Trump's hope of keeping former Vice President Mike Pence from appearing before a grand jury investigating efforts to subvert the 2020 presidential election results, a CNN legal analysts called it another in a long line of losses for the former president – with no end in sight.

According to the Associated Press, "It was not immediately clear what day Pence might appear before the grand jury, which for months has been investigating the events preceding the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and efforts by Trump and his allies to subvert the election outcome.

"But Pence’s testimony, coming as he inches toward a likely entrance in the 2024 presidential race, would be a milestone moment in the investigation and would likely give prosecutors a key first-person account as they press forward with their inquiry."

However, according to CNN's Katelyn Polantz, Pence could appear before the grand jury as early as Thursday.

"The appeals court that issued the order last night told Trump he's losing the whole ball game here," she explained. "He's not going to be able to block Mike Pence from going into the grand jury. Pence is saying he's willing to testify, so we're now waiting and watching the court to see if he does show up, when he does show up, to give that unprecedented testimony."

"This is no small thing," she added. "There have been many witnesses brought in by special counsel Jack Smith to testify in the January 6th investigation, but Mike Pence is a vice president testifying against the president he served under, divulging conversations between those two men, the two leaders of the country. Normally they don't share those types of things, but it is a situation where a grand jury needs information."

Adding, "It's very clear that when a grand jury needs the information, the secrecy around the presidency falls away," she later continued,"Trump has lost four different appeals that he has tried to make blocking different testimony and Pence will ultimately be at least one of a dozen people forced to go."

