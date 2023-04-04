'Very ugly': MAGA supporter violently clashes with anti-Trump protesters outside courthouse
Twitter/screen grab

Clashes began outside a New York courthouse before a scheduled protest of former President Donald Trump's arraignment could begin on Tuesday.

A video shared by David Mack of BuzzFeed News showed the confrontation.

"A Trump supporter just rushed the banner and tried to tear it up," Mack said. "Started attacking the anti-Trump protesters. Very ugly and heated. Swarmed by media. Police struggled to get in to break it up. Getting heated."

The video shows a woman in a Make America Great Again (MAGA) hat after she apparently attacked protesters holding a sign that read, "Trump Lies All The Time."

"You are on the wrong side!" an anti-Trump protester shouted as the MAGA supporter fell to the ground.

"Get out of here, you bag of s--t!" another person yelled.

Law enforcement could be seen breaking up the confrontation.

The clash came less than two hours before Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was set to speak to Trump supporters in the same park. Mayor Eric Adams has warned Greene that she could be arrested if she breaks the law while in the city.

Watch the video at this link.

Media SmartNews Trump Indictment Video