Trump proudly points out survey showing 48 Texas CPAC attendees use Truth Social
Donald YTrump (Photo via AFP)

On the day that the Texas CPAC conference in Dallas, Texas drew to its conclusion, former president Donald Trump fired off a series of posts on his Truth Social account boasting about his straw poll popularity over Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) who appears to be the greatest threat to his plans to be the 2024 Republican presidential nominee, as well as a few other surveys taken at the conservative confab.

Of particular note, the former president seemed to be pleased that a survey taken by pollster McLaughlin & Associates showed that his Truth Social media platform came in second to Facebook when attendees at the conference were asked which "social media networks do you use."

Without noting whether those polled were able to choose more than one platform, the Trump graphic (using a big red arrow) pointed out that 48 attendees chose his Truth Social, tying it with YouTube and trailing Facebook which garnered 59 votes.

You can see Trump's social media post below:

