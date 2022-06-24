CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin has long been skeptical that criminal charges will be brought against former President Donald Trump for his attempts to stay in power despite losing the 2020 presidential election.

However, after Thursday's House Select Committee hearings on Trump's efforts to strongarm the United States Department of Justice into declaring the 2020 election "corrupt," Toobin has changed his mind.

During a panel discussion on CNN about the hearings, host John Berman asked Toobin if they had shifted his thinking at all about the possibility of hitting Trump with criminal charges.

"I would say I'm less skeptical," Toobin said. "A criminal investigation is so different from a congressional investigation that, you know, just a few stray comments in a congressional hearing is not enough to, you know, say that there's a criminal case here. But yesterday, when you saw the totality of President Trump's behavior, it certainly looked like a criminal investigation was warranted at the minimum and, you know, we will see about a prosecution."

Former top DOJ officials testified under oath on Thursday that Trump told them to declare the 2020 election "corrupt" even though they had found no significant evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 election. They also testified that Trump had nearly appointed loyalist Jeffrey Clark to be acting attorney general before they all threatened mass resignations that would have left the department decapitated.

