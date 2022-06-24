Republicans cannot possibly support former President Donald Trump or any of his allies who tried to help him overturn the 2020 election after the public revelations from the latest House select committee hearing, according to conservative commentator Charlie Sykes.

Some of Trump's top Justice Department officials testified that the former president pressured them to declare the election corrupt, so he could try to hold onto power, and other witnesses revealed that GOP lawmakers who assisted his attempted coup -- including Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Marjorie Taylor Greene -- had asked for pardons before he left office.

"They are seditionist liars," Sykes told "Morning Joe." "As I was watching the sound bites from the various congressmen, the thought that kept coming to me, how is it that they are not the pariahs in American politics right now? How is it that they are not, you know, excommunicated, that polite society does not want to deal with them. The contrast, when you realize that the pariahs in the Republican Party are Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney, not the folks that you saw spouting the lies and the conspiracy theories, and going along with the president's farcical attempts to overturn the election, the conspiracy theories, these are the guys pushing the Italian satellites, pushing up the crowd on Jan. 6, and they are members of the Republican Party in good standing, whereas, you know, all of the energy of this party, including Kevin McCarthy, is being directed to driving Liz Cheney out of office."

"That tells you something about it," Sykes added. "Yesterday was a profoundly embarrassing day, and you know, you mentioned this earlier, how can Republican leaders in good faith if they're paying any attention to this whatsoever, how can they continue to justify this, and carry water, and contemplate the possibility of putting folks back into power. Again, you have the problem of collective action. They understand they need to move on, and yet nobody is willing to stand up and say, okay, people, we really need to turn the page. There's no way to justify this, but this is what you get for following Donald Trump down these various rabbit holes. This has been five, six years in the making. You know, you put a liar in the Oval Office, a conspiracy theorist in the Oval Office, this is what you get, and then you have a political party that has to find a way to either ignore it, rationalize it, enable it or support it."



