'It's going down': CNN legal analyst thinks latest DOJ moves show indictment of Trump is 'imminent'
CNN legal analyst Joey Jackson on Wednesday said that the Department of Justice's latest maneuverings show that former President Donald Trump and his allies are in deep legal jeopardy.

In discussing this week's FBI search of Mar-a-Lago on Monday, Jackson expressed skepticism that the search was solely about Trump improperly holding onto classified documents.

"The notion that it simply dealt with declassified documents, I think, would be misleading," he said. "I think there is a lot more here that we have to connect the dots to. Is there any information in there with respect to January 6th that would further the notion of what he was doing, who he was communicating with, any documents centered around that? So, you know, the fact is that we are in unchartered waters here, right?"

Jackson then said that he would be surprised to see the DOJ take such an aggressive step unless it planned to criminally charge Trump.

"I think the issue here is that indictment -- and I will say it -- I think it's imminent as it relates to the president," he said. "Look at the timing and everything else. I think he is in trouble, I think Jeffrey Clark, John Eastman, perhaps Mr. Giuliani -- it's going down, as they say."

