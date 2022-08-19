Former Trump official warns GOP can't win if it's the party of 'indictments, subpoenas and investigations'

Former Trump administration official Gavin Smith told CNN's Brianna Keilar on Friday that the Republican Party needed to move on from former President Donald Trump before it becomes the party of crime.

During an interview, Smith explained that he finally reached his breaking point with Trump after he refused to concede that he lost the 2020 election and incited a riot at the United States Capitol building.

"When I joined the Trump campaign in 2016, I joined the campaign because I bought into the policies that Donald Trump was promoting, and that was to so-called Make America Great Again, put America first and be the party of law and order," he said. "What have we seen since 2016 is the Republican Party has become anything but that. In fact, I feel like we've been, you know, dissolved into anything but just another Trump property."

He then noted how Democrats of late have scored a number of big legislative wins, ranging from the CHIPs Act, legislation to give additional treatment to veterans who have suffered harm from being exposed to toxic burn pits, and the Inflation Reduction Act that includes key investments in health care and clean energy.

READ MORE: 'The candidates suck!' Morning Joe mocks Trump for screwing over Mitch McConnell once again

"In stark contrast to the Democrats, who continue to get legislative and policy wins, the only thing stacking up for the Republican Party are indictments, subpoenas and investigations," he said. "And that's a really important thing to note as midterm elections are coming up."

Watch the video below or at this link.