'The candidates suck!' Morning Joe mocks Trump for screwing over Mitch McConnell once again

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough blamed Donald Trump for wrecking Republican chances for taking back the Senate majority.

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell knocked the "quality" of candidates endorsed by the former president and chosen by GOP primary voters, saying they appeared unlikely to win, and the "Morning Joe" host said they would likely prevent Republicans from gaining legislative majorities.

"I don't understand," he said. "Mitch McConnell, we're going to play these illuminating thoughts by Mitch. He's saying the truth out loud. 'Hey, we may not take the Senate back over. We should, but we may not because the candidates suck.' He didn't say it that way, but the candidates that Donald Trump has put up there suck."

GOP senators were making things worse for themselves by attacking the FBI and IRS to defend the former president against a variety of criminal investigations, Scarborough said.

"Now, he's got his most senior members going around, saying things that could get government workers killed, and the people that keep apologizing for the terrorists on Jan. 6, people he thinks are terrorists," Scarborough said. "I mean, his speech on Jan. 6 and his actions on Jan. 6, very notable, but it is having an impact. This is what I don't understand. I'll say it again, Trump lost the White House, he lost the House, went out of his way, did the yeoman's work to lose the Senate for Republicans -- first guy since Herbert Hoover to lose all three in one four-year term. It's happening again."



