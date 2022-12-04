Former Rubio staffer says GOP must throw Trump overboard: 'We own it until we purge it'

Gregg Nunziata, a general counsel for Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), is calling on his party to actively purge former President Donald Trump from its ranks on the grounds that he is a danger to the American republic.

Writing on Twitter, Nunziata took stock of the latest controversies swirling around the former president, who is the only person in this history of the presidency to have been impeached two times.

In particular, Nunziata pointed to Trump's dinner with neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes and his call for the "termination" of the United States Constitution to return him to power as red lines that the GOP should simply not tolerate.

"Former president, current candidate, likely GOP frontrunner this week dined with a Nazi and called for the dissolution of the U.S. Constitution," he wrote. "Sorry, GOP electeds, I know you don't want to be asked about this all the time, but we own it until we purge it."

Trump's declaration that the Constitution must be "terminated" came in response to revelations that Twitter removed pornographic photographs of Hunter Biden in the runup to the 2020 election.

"So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great 'Founders' did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!"