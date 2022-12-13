Special counsel Jack Smith is wasting no time 'building a case' against Trump: CNN analyst

On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," legal expert Elliot Williams argued that special counsel Jack Smith, tasked with overseeing the major federal investigations of former President Donald Trump, is moving closer to criminal prosecution of the former president — as well as some of his close associates.

This comes after reports that Smith issued a subpoena to Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger, who was the focus of Trump's infamous phone call demanding extra votes be "found" for him in the state.

"What does it tell you the new special council has now sent a grand jury subpoena to the Georgia secretary of state?" asked anchor Wolf Blitzer.

"What's significant about that relationship is that we all heard the conversation Donald Trump and Brad Raffensperger had," said Williams. "It's very rare that a piece of evidence plays out on national news, and it did. So, to my understanding or guess is that they are, number one, asking Brad Raffensperger to fill in the details of that conversation."

"Number two, it suggests he is building a case for either, not just the former president, but people around him who might have been privy to some of those acts in Georgia."

Raffensperger, Williams continued, is "a very valuable witness to talk to. It's natural. Any smart prosecutor would go to the individual who had the public conversation with the target of the investigation. So it's not a surprise here."

