John Dean smacks down Republican's claim that there's not enough to prosecute Trump: They 'have it nailed'

On CNN Thursday, former Nixon White House Counsel John Dean clashed with GOP strategist David Urban after the latter claimed that the evidence isn't there to prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

This comes as the House January 6 Select Committee wraps up its work investigating the election subversion and Capitol attack plots — and shortly after they referred Trump to the Justice Department on four criminal charges.

"I'm not absolving the president ... I'm making more of a realistic statement of fact," said Urban. "The president is not going to end up going down on this here. They withdrew the subpoenas ... the committee did. Not DOJ. They withdrew all the outstanding subpoenas. Proving criminal culpability is a much tougher thing than suggesting that somebody did something morally reprehensible; there is a big difference between those two."

"I think what the Department of Justice is going to try to do is get convictions," added Urban. "They're not going to be able to do that with the president. They're going to do that with other people."

Dean, however, took issue with that claim.

"I think an overwhelming case, proof beyond a reasonable doubt is out there against Trump," said Dean. "It's really going to be a question of do we prosecute a former president, not whether we can and have it nailed, which I think they do, they're blowing away all the privileges that are appearing in this report, people like Cipollone and others who now have had to testify in front of the grand jury. Different game in front of the grand jury."

