J6 deposition reveals why Trump started pushing bogus conspiracy claims about Morning Joe committing murder

A newly released deposition taken by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots reveals the origins of a longstanding mystery: Namely, why former President Donald Trump started pushing bogus claims about "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough murdering an staffer.

As flagged by attorney George Conway, former Trump press official Alyssa Farah Griffin told the committee that Trump first heard of the conspiracy theories surrounding Scarborough during a White House visit from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

As Farah tells it, she and Gaetz struck up a conversation while the Florida congressman was waiting to see Trump, and she quizzed him on what documents he had in a folder that he had brought with him.

"And he pulls it out: It's conspiracies about Joe Scarborough murdering his intern," said Farah. "And I said, 'Please do not bring that into the West Wing -- or to the Oval Office... you cannot put that in front of the president."

RELATED: Republicans in Biden districts throw down the gauntlet at GOP rebels over bid to block McCarthy

However, Gaetz didn't heed Farah's pleas and brought the papers in with him to show to the president.

Less than a day later, Trump sent out an infamous tweet in which he urged law enforcement officials in Florida to start investigating the MSNBC host.

"When will they open a Cold Case on the Psycho Joe Scarborough matter in Florida," Trump tweeted. "Did he get away with murder? Some people think so. Why did he leave Congress so quietly and quickly? Isn’t it obvious? What’s happening now? A total nut job!"