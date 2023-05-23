Trump's big mouth is getting him into 'deeper trouble' and could get him incarcerated: legal expert
U.S. President Donald Trump appears on stage at a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Former President Donald Trump cannot help himself when it comes to making inflammatory comments about his own legal jeopardy, and former Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Saland argued on Tuesday that could send him to jail.

Appearing on CNN, Saland said that Trump's habit of incriminating himself in public statements -- as well as his attacks on judges, prosecutors, and witnesses -- was coming back to haunt him.

"His words [are] getting him deeper and deeper in trouble," he argued. "Ultimately this is going to catch up to him. He's got Georgia, the city of New York, now he has the federal probe that's been ongoing, just one on top of the other. The more he does this, and the more he uses his words without his counsel... he will find himself in deeper trouble legally. I would not be shocked ultimately if he does end up incarcerated, which is something I would not have thought months ago."

Saland was then asked why he now thought jail time for Trump was more likely than not.

"So many different things that are developing that are really significant crimes," he replied, and in particular pointed to evidence piling up against Trump in the Mar-a-Lago documents case that could easily get him slapped with felony charges.

