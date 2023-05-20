Trump accuses Jack Smith of trying to commit treason in late night attack
Jack Smith, Donald Trump (Smith photo by Robin Van Lonkhuijsen for AFP/ Trump by Saul Loeb for AFP)

In a late-night posting on his Truth Social platform, Donald Trump lashed out at special counsel Jack Smith for investigating him on multiple fronts and bizarrely claimed that he and his family and friends are on a "treasonous quest."

Smith is currently conducting several investigations of the former president, including his refusal to return sensitive government documents he took with him to Mar-a-Lago, his ties to the Jan. 6 insurrection which caused lawmakers to flee the Capitol, and his fundraising activities after he lost the 2020 presidential election.

Late Friday, Trump raged at Smith and make his treason accusation, while complaining, "THIS IS ALL ABOUT ELECTION INTERFERENCE."

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Kari Lake's last-ditch effort to overturn Arizona's 2022 election results is over — what's next

He began by claiming he is leading in the 2024 presidential election polls, writing: "A Poll just came out where I am way up on Biden in the General Election. What that means is that the Radical Left Democrats will step up their Fake Investigations on me because they now see they can’t win at the Ballot Box."

He then turned to special counsel Smith and raged, "TRUMP Hating Special Prosecutor Jack Smith, whose family and friends are Big Time Haters also, will be working overtime on this treasonous quest. They are scoundrels and cheats. THIS IS ALL ABOUT ELECTION INTERFERENCE."

"I hope Republicans in Congress are watching!!!" he added.

2020 Election 2024 Elections SmartNews Trump Indictment