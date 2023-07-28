'That timeline is devastating': CNN legal analyst says Trump's legal problems just got much worse

CNN legal analyst Elliot Williams on Friday said that a new indictment leveled against Donald Trump shows how the former president has made all of his legal problems even worse with ham-handed efforts to obstruct the investigation.

In particular, Williams said that the new indictment really lays out the ways Trump tried to pull the wool over investigators' eyes at a time when he already know he was in serious legal jeopardy.

"That timeline is devastating because, of all the crimes that Donald Trump is either charged with at this point or could be charged with in the future, obstruction of justice is probably the most straightforward to prove," he said, before breaking down the elements in an obstruction of justice charge. "Number one, did you or your folks know that there was an open investigation? Number two, did you intend to get in the way of that investigation? Number three, what steps did you take to thwart it?"

According to Williams, the indictment lays out all three of these elements in crystal-clear detail.

"They start communicating about what the boss' wishes are and immediately took steps to delete this footage," he noted. "All of that is pretty lock, stock and barrel evidence of obstruction of justice."

Watch the video below or at this link.





