'A-grade buffoonery!' GOP strategist slams Trump over Mar-a-Lago obstruction scheme

Former President Donald Trump, his bodyguard, and a maintenance worker at Mar-a-Lago have been slapped with a superseding indictment alleging they all orchestrated a plot to try to destroy security camera footage of boxes of highly classified documents being moved around and concealed.

Longtime GOP strategist Scott Jennings blasted this entire criminal scheme for its stupidity on CNN Thursday — and expressed his frustration that elected Republicans continue to defend him.

"Alyssa [Farah Griffin] was tracking the number of Republicans even in just the past hour who have come to Trump's defense," said anchor Erin Burnett. "Our Manu Raju on Capitol Hill asked a bunch of Republican senators tonight about the charges, and a lot of them took a dodge of, they need to review the superseding indictment first. Fair enough. One senator sidestepped the question and tried to turn to other issues. You're very plugged into Republicans in the Senate, Scott. Obviously you spent many years working with Senator McConnell. What do they think of this?"

"I think most of them find all of this to be patently ridiculous, that he took the documents, that he obviously was trying to cover up having had the documents," said Jennings. "I mean, you read through this stuff and it's not like these were criminal masterminds here. This is like A-grade buffoonery. Go destroy the server. This is the exact same stuff he was attacking Hillary Clinton for back in 2016."

"Yes, indeed," said Burnett.

"The political operative in me on the Senate side would say, what are our best places to win races?" said Jennings. "Trump, Ohio, Montana, fine. The cold-blooded political operative would say in the political win, we've got to take the Senate, he's not going to be as big of a drag politically as you might expect him to be in more purple areas. But the way the Senate map stacks up next year we don't really have any purple areas other than Pennsylvania, but I put that one outside the top three. I think a lot know this is terrible and what's about to happen is terrible. January 6th, it's all terrible. And no Republican wants to answer for it because they didn't do it. And nobody wants to own someone else's garbage, you know?"

