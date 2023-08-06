Trump's new strategy seems to be trying to 'lose repeatedly' with 'crappy motions': legal expert

Former President Donald Trump is angrily demanding to have a new judge and to have his trial venue changed to West Virginia, but former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman thinks the chances of Trump getting his wish are vanishingly small.

Writing on Twitter, Litman argues that "the change of venue and motion to recuse that [Trump lawyer John Lauro] says Trump will bring are dead losers and will be denied in short order."

However, Litman thinks that Trump may really be employing a political strategy rather than a legal strategy.

"You have to wonder if part of his strategy is to lose repeatedly with crappy motions to try to ground an argument in the public sphere that the court is biased," he adds.

READ MORE: 'That is deranged!' Jamie Raskin blows up GOP's 'three-card monte' defense of Trump

Trump in the past has never been afraid to try outlandish legal maneuvers with little chance of success in anything but gumming up the machinery of the American justice system.

Several of Trump's lawsuits in recent years have been dismissed with prejudice, including one against CNN for having on guests who compared him to Adolf Hitler, as were some of Trump's lawsuits attempting to get the results of the 2020 election thrown out.