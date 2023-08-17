Former President Donald Trump engaged in a "multiyear crime spree," and with his new indictment out of Georgia for the 2020 election plot, it's time for even Republicans to recognize he is not politically viable, argued former Republican Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan on Thursday.

Duncan, an outspoken critic of the former president who stepped down last year and whose more pro-Trump replacement is now facing potential investigation for his own role in trying to overturn Georgia's elections, made this argument during an appearance on CNN Thursday morning.

"Flipping to the political side of things, because you have been very clear for months now including in the wake of this case that this is the moment where Republicans need to pivot, after first indictment, second indictment, third indictment, fourth indictment," said anchor Phil Mattingly. "A big debate is coming up. Look at polling just talking about. A snapshot. Not the whole story. But 47 percent think the charges are very serious. 16 percent somewhat serious. 53 percent of Americans believe he definitely did something illegal. Obviously, just take Republican primary electorate, smaller by a significant degree. In these first few days, do you see any of what you wanted to happen for the party even or the periphery starting to happen?"

"I do," said Duncan. "Certainly some motion started to go in a different direction, right? Hearing conversations. There's a lot of inquiries around what is next. Right? I think break it down as a business problem. Donald Trump went on a multiyear crime spree and I think Americans, specifically Republicans, are starting to see that."

"Even the 35 percent of Republicans in love with Donald Trump are starting to realize it's an impossible mathematical equation to win the election," argued Duncan. "Break it down like a business problem. Attack — if 35 percent are diehard in love with Donald Trump, who are the 65% percent, and message them and find more. Figure a way to short-circuit caucuses in Iowa, in New Hampshire. Take big-dollar donors out there that haven't jumped in yet and get them behind a full-scale effort to flip that 20 percent lead that Donald Trump's got in Iowa and roll into New Hampshire. Now reset the stage."

"Never a better time for GOP 2.0 to show up and really lead with our policies, right?" he added.

Watch the video below or at the link here.