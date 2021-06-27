Bombshell Barr interview reveals Trump had 'criminal intent' in election lies: ex-prosecutor

On his YouTube channel, where he generally explains legal things for the layperson, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner walked through the recently posted interview with former Attorney General Bill Barr in The Atlantic.
The report revealed one thing that could ultimately work against Trump in the investigation over whether he committed voter fraud in Georgia. After the state was called for Joe Biden, Trump called the governor and secretary of state to urge them to "find" him votes to overthrow the election.
According to Kirschner, the interview with Barr proved that Trump was well aware that there was no voter fraud, no election problems and that he lost the 2020 election. Barr told him and Trump acknowledged it, speaking about himself in the third person saying, "you must hate Trump."
This proves Trump's criminal intent when he was calling Georgia officials demanding that the election be changed.
"I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have," Trump told Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis impaneled a grand jury to look into the possibility of the president committed voter fraud. In letters telling top Georiga officials to preserve documents, Willis revealed that she'll be looking into whether Trump violated laws barring "the solicitation of election fraud," along with "conspiracy, racketeering, violation fo oath of office and any involvement in violence or threats related to the election's administration."
Willis could call Barr to testify under oath that what he told Jonathan Karl in The Atlantic is accurate, and it would prove the criminal intent.
See Kirschner's explainer below:
Bill Barr's Shocking Atlantic Interview Reveals Incriminating Evidence of Trump's Corrupt Intent www.youtube.com