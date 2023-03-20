Trump dogged by sixth under-the-radar investigation as indictments loom

According to American University’s Washington College of Law professor Kimberly Whele, Donald Trump is at the center of no less than six criminal or criminally-related investigations and that one of them is running under the media radar with the latest focus on impending indictments in Manhattan and Georgia.

In her column for the Bulwark, the legal expert ticked off the rumored Manhattan indictment over hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels, the Georgia investigation into 2020 election tampering, a DOJ investigation into Trump's part in the Jan. 6 insurrection, another DOJ investigation into stolen documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago and New York Attorney General Letitia James' investigation into tax fraud at the Trump Organization.

What is little commented upon, she claimed, is an ongoing investigation that "involves both DOJ and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and it implicates conduct since Trump left office and after he was expelled from Twitter and launched his own social media platform, Truth Social."

The focus of that investigation is on the Trump Media & Technology Group which merged with Digital World and questions raised about two loan totaling $8 million linked to "entities connected to an ally of Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin."

As Wehle explained, "Will Wilkerson, a former Trump Media executive who was fired from his post, reportedly filed a whistleblower complaint with the SEC alleging that the Trump Media-Digital World merger was rife with 'fraudulent misrepresentations . . . in violation of federal securities laws.'” Also according to Wilkerson, in the spring of 2022, Trump Media’s then-chief financial officer, Phillip Juhan, considered returning the $8 million cash infusion but decided not to because, with only $12 million total in its accounts at the time, the company was already financially vulnerable."

"There is some indication that Donald Trump Jr. was aware of the $2 million payment. The Guardian reports that he sent an email acknowledging a message that the payment was pending," she added.

"So, to sum up," she concluded. "Donald Trump is involved in yet another probe that could potentially result in criminal charges against him or his associates, this one a yearslong federal investigation by the SEC and DOJ relating to the creation and funding of his Truth Social platform."

