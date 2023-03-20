Georgia weighs slapping Trump with racketeering charges: CNN
NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND - MARCH 04: Former U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center on March 4, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. Conservatives gathered at the four-day annual conference to discuss the Republican agenda. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

CNN's Don Lemon reported on Monday that prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia are weighing slapping former President Donald Trump with racketeering charges over his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

According to Lemon, a source familiar with the case said that "prosecutors are considering bringing racketeering and conspiracy charges" against Trump after he tried to pressure Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" the nearly 12,000 votes he'd need to overtake President Joe Biden's lead.

In addition to Trump's infamous call with Raffensperger, Lemon said, prosecutors have been looking at other calls, emails, text messages, and other documents to build a legal case against the former president.

"This underscores the idea that the push for Trump was not an organic grass roots effort that started inside of the state that... possibly others who are involved, much bigger people who are involved," Lemon said. "Investigators have at least three recordings of Trump pressuring Georgia officials."

Lemon went on to explain that racketeering charges would allow prosecutors to make the case that Trump and his allies were part of a "criminal enterprise" and thus open the door to charges against multiple defendants.

Watch the video below or at this link.


Georgia weighs slapping Trump with racketeering charges www.youtube.com

SmartNews Video