Jan. 6 Committee pushing DOJ to charge 'highest levels' of plotters in Trump's circle: CNN legal analyst

On Thursday, new reports indicated that, in addition to former President Donald Trump, the House January 6 Select Committee is considering criminal referrals to the Justice Department for four of his high-ranking associates: Former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark, attorneys John Eastman and Rudy Giuliani, and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows — all of whom reportedly came up with plans to overturn the election results in various states, or undertook legal action to attempt to do so.

Speaking to CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room," former federal prosecutor Elie Honig laid out the implications of House investigators' potential move.

"Why do you suspect these four individuals, in addition to Trump, are specifically under consideration right now for these criminal referrals?" asked Blitzer.

"I think it's because the committee is aiming right at the top," said Honig. "And I suspect the committee wants the Justice Department to focus on the highest levels of the power structure behind this coup attempt. And really, there is no surprises in this list of names. Of course, Donald Trump has been front and center throughout the committee's investigations, throughout the committee's hearings."

IN OTHER NEWS: GOP will 'lose and lose and lose' if Trump and his 'freakish candidates' stay in charge: Karl Rove

And as for the four Trump associates, Honig continued they all "have had at least some indicators that they can be in real trouble."

"Jeffrey Clark and John Eastman, the two attorneys ... they have both been the subject of federal search warrants, and they both have taken the Fifth in various proceedings," said Honig. "Rudy Giuliani has had his law license suspended. He was behind much of this effort, and Mark Meadows was by Donald Trump's side as his chief of staff throughout this process. There is no surprise this is who the committee is focusing on, and they are aiming high here."

Watch the video below or at this link.