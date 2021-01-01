Trump is 'setting up a loyalty test' that could damage the Republican Party: CNN

On CNN Friday, White House correspondent Boris Sanchez broke down the implications of outgoing President Trump's demand that the Republican Party assist him in trying to overturn the results of the election, a move spearheaded by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and as many as 140 House Republicans.
"President Trump setting up this loyalty test for Republicans that ultimately may become a fork in the road for the party," said Sanchez. "Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE) yesterday calling Republicans who are supporting this move to object to the certification of the Electoral College results 'institutional arsonists,' saying they're 'playing with fire' and there's no evidence of widespread election fraud. Privately, Mitch McConnell has been lobbying these same Republicans to avoid the scenario."
"It presents a headache for the party because the Republicans have to go on the record and side with reality, the fact there is no evidence of election fraud, or with a president who continues propagating nonsense about election rigging on Twitter," said Sanchez. "Overall ... this has the potential to have enormous ramifications for the Republicans and the president does not seem to care. He sees this as a loyalty test and he'll continue to push the loyalty claims likely all the way to January 20th."
Watch below: