Former CIA director warns GOP is the most ‘dangerous and contemptible’ political force on earth

Experts are warning of the danger poised by the Republican Party as Trump supporters escalate their rhetoric as his legal woes mount as he faces investigations in Florida, Georgia, New York, and Washington, D.C.
Edward Luce, an editor at the Financial Times, tweeted, "I’ve covered extremism and violent ideologies around the world over my career."
"Have never come across a political force more nihilistic, dangerous, and contemptible than today’s Republicans," Luce wrote. "Nothing close."
His analysis was retweeted by former CIA Director Michael Hayden.
"I agree," Hayden wrote. "And I was CIA director."
Trump may also be losing political support.
"This afternoon, Alex Jones turned on Trump and said he would support Ron DeSantis in 2024. 'I am supporting DeSantis,' Jones said of the Florida governor while taking issue with Trump pushing the Covid-19 vaccine during his administration," Daily Beast correspondent Zachary Petrizzo reported Wednesday.
Former Mueller prosecutor Andrew Weissmann had questions about Attorney General Merrick Garland's Department of Justice following news about Trump Organization CEO Allen Weisselberg's guilty plea.
"The Weisselberg upcoming plea is fascinating; it gives the DA various new tools with respect to Trump Org and Trump," Weissmann wrote. "But it also caps jail time for the defendant, without full cooperation. But notably some cooperation at the upcoming trial."
Weissmann followed up with a "key question."
"Why is DOJ not investigating Trump, Weisselberg, and Trump Org for federal tax fraud?" Weissman asked. "The Weisselberg state indictment, to which Weisselberg will plead guilty tomorrow, explicitly states that the scheme involved state AND federal tax fraud."
He also had questions about reporting that it was only in May that the DOJ subpoenaed the National Archives for the documents they had provided the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.
"Very glad DOJ eventually issued this [grand jury] subpoena, but the timing and 'me too' nature of it (e.g. 'give me what they asked for') does not inspire confidence that DOJ had done much beforehand on the broader J6 investigation," Weissman wrote.
But Trump was also facing his investigation in Georgia by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who blasted as a lawyer for GOP Gov. Brian Kemp as "wrong and confused."
Watergate figure John Dean said, "Fani is proceeding without fear or favor! This letter tells us much about her: strong and fair."
With so much news, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance described it as that feeling when "you can't keep all the active criminal investigations looking into the former president straight."
Meanwhile, Trump is reportedly struggling to hire defense attorneys: