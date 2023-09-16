Trump 'daring Judge Chutkan to enter a gag order' with latest rant: Ex-prosecutors

In a new rant posted to Truth Social on Friday, former President Donald Trump lashed out after U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan unsealed a filing revealing that special counsel Jack Smith is seeking a gag order against him.
"Biden Prosecutor, Deranged Jack Smith, has asked the Court to limit 45th President, and leading Republican Nominee (by more than 50 points, & beating Dems!) DONALD J. TRUMP’S, PUBLIC STATEMENTS," wrote Trump. "So, I’m campaigning for President against an incompetent person who has WEAPONIZED the DOJ & FBI to go after his Political Opponent, & I am not allowed to COMMENT?"
"They Leak, Lie, & Sue, & they won’t allow me to SPEAK?" Trump continued. "How else would I explain that Jack Smith is DERANGED, or Crooked Joe is INCOMPETENT?"
Smith's filing cites Trump's "inflammatory" social media posts appearing to threaten and attack witnesses, and warns Trump "will continue to make similar personal attacks, knowing that they may prompt similar harassment" — which his prosecutors say is an attempt to intimidate people involved in the trial.
The filing, which redacts the names of specific individuals Trump targeted, is narrowly targeted to apply only to certain forms of threatening statements directed at people involved in the case.
Trump's new outburst triggered an immediate response from legal experts, with former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance posting on X, "Trump is now literally daring Judge Chutkan to enter a gag order. So that he can whine about it some more." This comment was also shared by former Department of Justice prosecutor Kristy Parker.
Fellow former prosecutor Harry Litman appeared to agree with Vance. He quoted Trump's comment, "How else would I explain a Jack Smith is deranged?" and added the following note:
"He is spoiling for a confrontation."
Conservative lawyer and anti-Trump activist George Conway also added, "P01135809 has now filed his pro se answering brief," referring to the former president's arrest number in Georgia.