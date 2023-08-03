Trump is about to find out the DC circuit court has 'zero tolerance for games': prosecutor

Donald Trump will be arraigned Thursday by Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya on charges related to his efforts to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election remain in a futile effort to remain in power – and a legal expert warned he's about to find out there'll be no patience for games.



During an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Dave Aronberg, the State Attorney for Palm Beach County, Florida, asserted that the former president is likely to find that the D.C. court may not be as accommodating as Judge Aileen Cannon of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida has been as she oversees yet another Trump trial over stolen documents kept at his Mar-a-Lago estate.



Trump will first appear before Upadhyaya at Elijah Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse, where he will be formally charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.



At that point, Trump's case will be handed over to U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan with a trial date to be hashed out.



As Aronberg pointed out, the justices in the D.C. courts are wise to Trump's courtroom stunts that include trial delays and stalling tactics and likely won't put up with them – including efforts to move the trail.



Calling Judge Chutkan "a well-respected judge," he added, "This case will go first. That's because the Washington, D.C. circuit, they have zero tolerance for games to delay things.'



"Judge Chutkan is not going to put up with any tactics," he added. "Judge Cannon, by contrast, is going to grant the multiple delays. The trial on the documents will take place after the election. I think it will get moved again and again until after the election."



"My counterpart in Manhattan, Alvin Bragg, recently said he would be okay stepping aside, moving his trial to allow for the feds to take precedence," he continued. "That's something that state prosecutors often do, if the feds want to try a case, we let them. if they want to go first, we step aside. I think this case will go first, even before the New York trial. You can see this go in eight months, which would be around March."



