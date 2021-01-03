'You vile monster': Trump slammed for trying to diminish the COVID-19 death toll
US President Donald Trump - US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (Not Pictured), on the sidelines of the NATO leaders summit. Trump warned Iran over repeated rocket attacks on the country's embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, saying he would not tolerate any deaths of US personnel. - Michael Kappeler/dpa

Donald Trump's accusation that the Centers for Disease Control is inflating the number of Americans who have been infected or died from COVID-19 was hammered on Twitter Sunday morning, as critics reminded him that --whatever the number -- he is responsible for bungling the pandemic response.

According to the president, "The number of cases and deaths of the China Virus is far exaggerated in the United States because of @CDCgov 's ridiculous method of determination compared to other countries, many of whom report, purposely, very inaccurately and low. "When in doubt, call it Covid." Fake News!"

That led one commenter to reply, "The fact is that 350 thousand US-Americans lost their lives. Do you want me to remind you how you downplayed the danger of this virus?"

There was lots more of that as you can see below: