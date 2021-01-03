'You vile monster': Trump slammed for trying to diminish the COVID-19 death toll

Donald Trump's accusation that the Centers for Disease Control is inflating the number of Americans who have been infected or died from COVID-19 was hammered on Twitter Sunday morning, as critics reminded him that --whatever the number -- he is responsible for bungling the pandemic response.
According to the president, "The number of cases and deaths of the China Virus is far exaggerated in the United States because of @CDCgov 's ridiculous method of determination compared to other countries, many of whom report, purposely, very inaccurately and low. "When in doubt, call it Covid." Fake News!"
That led one commenter to reply, "The fact is that 350 thousand US-Americans lost their lives. Do you want me to remind you how you downplayed the danger of this virus?"
There was lots more of that as you can see below:
@realDonaldTrump @CDCgov This has never been remotely true— Dreamweasel (@Dreamweasel)1609679691.0
@realDonaldTrump @CDCgov The fact is that 350 thousand US-Americans lost their lives. Do you want me to remind you… https://t.co/wgdWuc4inc— Guy Fawkes jr. (@Guy Fawkes jr.)1609680233.0
@realDonaldTrump @CDCgov You vile monster. The sooner you're gone, the better. They'll name a mental illness after you. 🤡🖕— CivMilAir ✈ (@CivMilAir ✈)1609679851.0
@realDonaldTrump @CDCgov You called it a hoax— Phil Sloers (@Phil Sloers)1609679688.0
@realDonaldTrump @CDCgov You are literally more concerned with how this disaster makes you look rather than trying… https://t.co/A0xgyqroQM— omg 🌊🇺🇸 (@omg 🌊🇺🇸)1609682338.0
@realDonaldTrump @CDCgov so are the 350k+ dead just... lying?— Emma (@Emma)1609679713.0
@realDonaldTrump @CDCgov For the 10th time, it’s TRUMPVIRUS not China Virus— Mohamed Enieb (@Mohamed Enieb)1609679829.0
@realDonaldTrump @CDCgov Are there more than 15 cases yet? "Six months ago, Trump said that coronavirus cases woul… https://t.co/1BcyeX3nSy— Frank Amari (@Frank Amari)1609679974.0
@realDonaldTrump @CDCgov I can't wait until this piece of shit is out of the White House.— Alex Cole (@Alex Cole)1609679864.0
@realDonaldTrump @CDCgov Whether it's one death, or over 350,000 deaths, you denied Covid's existence, then when yo… https://t.co/bs8kgLqN0p— Gary Anderson (@Gary Anderson)1609680118.0
@realDonaldTrump @CDCgov but YOU said you were down playing Covid YOU said you KNEW how contagious it was from the… https://t.co/EJ1tkHB2Z5— FionaBski (@FionaBski)1609682445.0
@realDonaldTrump @CDCgov So the pandemic didn't kill 350K Americans? You going back to your 'its just a flu' rout… https://t.co/ZCA0SkmKi9— Jeremy Newberger (@Jeremy Newberger)1609680977.0
@realDonaldTrump @CDCgov Glad you're showing so much sympathy for US citizens who are dying every minute of every day. For shame.— Rod Francis (@Rod Francis)1609679851.0
@realDonaldTrump @CDCgov You've killed 100,000's... History will never forget.— Angela Belcamino (@Angela Belcamino)1609679798.0
@realDonaldTrump @CDCgov The damage you have done is incalculable, but your time is ending. Thank Christ for that.— Ben Stephens (@Ben Stephens)1609679994.0
@realDonaldTrump @CDCgov No Im afraid it is not. Your just ticked off because we all blame you for so many deaths..… https://t.co/03OfHkoMDx— Gypsy Jenn🇺🇸🎨☮️📸 (@Gypsy Jenn🇺🇸🎨☮️📸)1609681325.0
@realDonaldTrump @CDCgov Lets not forget, this jackass and many of his staff was infected with the virus themselves.— Alex Cole (@Alex Cole)1609679942.0