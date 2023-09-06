Trump wants to debate Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after 'disrespect' of Queen

Former President Donald Trump has refused to debate any of his challengers in the 2024 Republican primary, but he's open to going head-to-head with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who are not seeking any political office.
In an interview with conservative Hugh Hewitt, the two men discussed Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) debating Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA), who has been needling the GOP presidential candidate for the past year. The two governors have yet to agree on debate rules, with Newsom claiming DeSantis' proposal "is littered with crutches to hide his insecurity and ineptitude."
Hewitt suggested another debate that could draw an audience would be Meghan and Harry.
"They don't like you much," Hewitt explained. "Would you do that for the ratings?"
"Oh if you want to set it up, let's set it up," Trump replied. "Let's do something. I'll, I'd love to debate her. I would love it."
But he pushed back on the suggestion that he was disliked by the royal couple.
"Well, I don't know that they don't like me," Trump maintained. "I said that I don't think they are very appropriate what they're saying, what they're doing, and I don't like the way she dealt with the Queen. I became very friendly with the Queen. She was an incredible woman. At 95, she was so sharp. She was 100 percent. When you watch Biden, you say this is a different planet.
"But they treated her with great disrespect, and I didn't like it. And I didn't like the idea that they were getting U.S. security when they came over here. No, it's not a good situation going on with the two of them, but I didn't know that they don't like me. Somebody mentioned it might be possible. They wouldn't be the only ones."
Prince Harry has written extensively that his feud was with his father, brother and the employees of the palace that pit the principals against each other in the press. The Duchess has spoken openly about her warm relationship with the Queen and she and Harry named their daughter after the Queen.