WATCH: Trump declares himself victor of 2024 election while teeing off at golf course
Screengrabs.

More than 1,000 days before the 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump has declared he will win the contest.

In video posted online and reported on by far-right Breitbart News and Russian state-owned media Sputnik, Trump is seen teeing off at Trump National Golf Course while wearing a red "Make America Great Again" hat.

The narrator says "now on the tee the 45th president of the United States.”

“The 45th and 47th," Trump replies, before addressing the ball.

"I love that," a man can be heard saying off-camera.

Two men can be heard saying "beautiful" immediately after the former president hit his drive.

"You want to keep it low, that wind's stronger than you think," Trump said.

