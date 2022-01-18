Trump feels 'betrayed' by DeSantis after singlehandedly creating his political rise: NYT reporter

On Monday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," New York Times reporter Jonathan Martin broke down the implications of his story that former President Donald Trump is turning on Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) over his apparent unwillingness to step aside for him in a presidential contest.

"I think the last five years of political history of Donald Trump would suggest this was probably inevitable, given that both of them harbor political ambitions," said Martin. "Look, Trump clearly has designs on being president, again. I think DeSantis is widely assumed to have White House hopes himself. So, you know, as big as the state of Florida is, it's not big enough to contain both men, politically at least. So not — not terribly surprising."

Martin then explained why Trump feels particularly aggrieved at the Florida governor.

"I think Trump feels a level of betrayal. He feels like he made Ron DeSantis," continued Martin. "You know, folks who don't follow Florida politics super close don't realize this. He — Ron DeSantis was basically a back-bench House member, not terribly well known, running against a very prominent statewide official in Adam Putnam. And he was — he was not going to win that primary unless and until Trump endorsed him. And Trump did do just that, and the rest is history. So I think Trump feels a sense of political ownership over the governor and — and the fact that he is not feeling that reciprocity right now in terms of, you know, the governor not being willing to say I won't run for president in '24 if you run the race, I think has stunned Trump."

"So, major GOP donor who is on this show frequently, and I know he told you, quote, 'He is Trump but a little smarter," said anchor Erin Burnett. "The thing is, though — which is an interesting thing — here we are. Recent Reuters poll shows 54 percent of Republicans back Trump, 11 percent DeSantis. Sure, it's early. How does DeSantis change that?"

"I don't know if he does, Erin," said Martin. "I think DeSantis is kind of like — to borrow a sort of seasonal metaphor here, kind of like one of those NFL teams that need some luck to get to the playoffs. He needs other things to happen to get a playoff berth, and I think that probably includes Trump either not running or being, you know, seriously weakened politically a year from now."

Watch below: