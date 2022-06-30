GOP donors rushing to support DeSantis because he's 'less likely to embarrass' them than Trump

A new report from Reuters claims that many big Republican Party donors are getting ready to move on from former President Donald Trump and toward Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Prominent GOP donor Dan Ebenhart bluntly tells Reuters that "the donor class is ready for something new" before going on to explain why DeSantis is so appealing to them.

"DeSantis feels more fresh and more calibrated than Trump," he said. "He's easier to defend, he's less likely to embarrass, and he's got the momentum."

GOP strategist Doug Heye, meanwhile, pointed to Trump's angry attacks on January 6th Committee witness Cassidy Hutchinson this week as an example of why Republicans are ready to move on from the twice-impeached former president.

"It's beneficial for anybody who's looking at running for 2024," he said. "This is making it easier for Republicans – candidate and voter – to inch away from Trump."

This comes as a recent poll of New Hampshire Republican voters showed for the first time a preference for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over Trump should the two go head-to-head in the 2024 race.