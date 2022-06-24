Focus group of Trump voters finds none of them want him to run again -- for the first time ever

There have been increasing signs that former President Donald Trump's grip on Republican primary voters may be loosening, and the House Select Committee's hearings on January 6th may be nudging them over the edge.

In her latest New York Times column, Michelle Goldberg notes that GOP strategist Sarah Longwell has been conducting a long-term focus group of Trump voters for more than a year, and she found this week that, for the first time ever, none of the participants wanted to see him run in 2024.

Longwell tells Goldberg that even though none of her participants are watching the hearings, information from them is nonetheless reaching them and reminding them of the massive amount of baggage that Trump would bring to a potential rematch with President Joe Biden in 2024.

"It is plausible that part of what the Jan. 6 hearings are doing is just creating more of that reminder that Trump is a lot to have to defend, a lot to deal with," Longwell explains.

This comes as a poll of New Hampshire Republican voters this week showed for the first time a preference for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over Trump should the two go head-to-head in the 2024 race.