Trump advisers confident he would 'destroy' DeSantis after identifying 'potential weakness'
According to a report from the Daily Beast, the war between Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination will begin in earnest this weekend when the two hold competing rallies in Florida.

On the one side is a report from Vanity Fair that DeSantis is sending out signals that he may not challenge the former president for the top Republican Party spot. On the other hand, the Beast is reporting that Trump and his people believe they have enough ammunition to "destroy" DeSantis should he face off with the former president.

As the Beast's Zachary Petrizzo is reporting, Trump's people think the biggest weakness in DeSantis' campaign to date is their belief that his wife, Casey, is the brains behind the operation.

According to the report, one source with connections to both camps suggested, "She has turned into a de facto point person for the 'very insular' campaign, in the words of a person familiar with the operation," who added, "She is a campaign manager, the political director, and the chief of staff.”

One adviser to Trump stated, "The main thing everyone makes fun of DeSantis for is that everyone knows his wife is the one calling the shots. He’s totally subservient to her ridiculous political opinions.”

That same person claimed that "Casey DeSantis was an easy target for Trump," explaining, "Trump’s going to end up doing to DeSantis and his wife what he did to [Sen. Ted} Cruz and his wife,” linking to Trump's ugly attacks on Heidi Cruz during the 2016 campaign.

The report adds, "Trump advisers seem to believe that, if DeSantis did challenge Trump, the former president would make quick work of the Florida governor."

As one adviser put it, "It doesn’t matter what might be best, Trump is going to try to destroy him."

