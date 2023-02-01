Trump ratchets up attacks on 'RINO globalist' DeSantis

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday ratcheted up his attacks on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has emerged as his top prospective rival for the 2024 Republican Party nomination.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump attacked DeSantis for a myriad of reasons, including his past promotion of the COVID-19 vaccines whose rapid development Trump once touted as one of his administration's biggest accomplishments.

"The real Ron is a RINO GLOBALIST, who closed quickly down Florida and even its beaches," Trump wrote. "Loved the Vaccines and wasted big money on 'Testing.' How quickly people forget!"

While it's true that DeSantis did initially close down Florida's beaches at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, he reopened his state's economy more quickly than nearly any other governor, despite the fact that COVID-19 would go on to kill more than 1 million Americans.

Trump also posted an old video of DeSantis heaping praise on former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), whom Trump attacked as "a major loser who is now setting out to destroy FoxNews (sic)."

Despite all of Trump's attacks, DeSantis still has not officially announced that he will be running for president next year.



