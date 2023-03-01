Fox News is now a 'prisoner' of the extremist viewers it created: media analyst

Former Baltimore Sun media critic David Zurawik argued on CNN Wednesday that Fox News had so radicalized its viewers that it was now essentially a "prisoner" to the monster it had created.

While discussing the recently revealed internal messages from Fox News hosts revealing panic over losing viewers to conspiracy-mongering competitors such as Newsmax and One America News, Zurawik said that Fox was no longer in control of the extremism it has spent three decades fostering among conservative Americans.

"They're a now prisoner of those kinds of profits and they have to keep feeding that beast of their core audience," he argued.

Zurawik also said that demands for extremist content from its own audience would prevent Fox News from toning things down even if it lost the defamation lawsuit leveled against it by Dominion Voting Systems.

"Short of getting blown out of the water by any kind of verdict -- and Fox has the money certainly to pay any kind of monetary fee -- I don't think Fox is going to change," he said. "I don't think its core viewers are going to run away. Fox has become a lifestyle."

