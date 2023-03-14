'Trump shredding the GOP' and setting off 'full-on civil war': Morning Joe

Donald Trump trashed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a preview of their Republican presidential primary battle, and MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said it could drag the party's 2024 chances down.
The former president unleashed his insults during a speech in the same Iowa city where DeSantis had promoted his book -- and presumptive White House campaign -- and the "Morning Joe" host said Trump's attacks were playing right into Democrats' hands.
"Oh, if Ron only reminded us of Mitt Romney, I think a lot of people would be less worried," Scarborough said. "There's Donald Trump doing what Democrats love to see Donald Trump doing, shredding the Republican Party, attacking the Republican Party, tearing to pieces the Republican party. It's not enough that he led to their defeats in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022. Now he's determined to do it in 2024, going after Republicans and creating a civil war that was just part of Donald Trump's rant about Ron DeSantis."
"Last night in Iowa the former president had a lot to say yesterday about the Florida governor," Scarborough added. "He is obsessed with him, obsessed with Ron DeSantis. We'll have more of his comments straight ahead, a full-on Republican civil war politically between, well, Donald Trump and everybody else."
