'Ron wants him locked up': MAGA faithful rage as DeSantis won't interfere in Trump extradition

Munford claims to be a prophet in the message and even starts to speak on tongues.

“Hi Mrs. Gibbs, this is Ms. Kimesha from Rising Generation. I’m so sorry to be calling you this late and to be calling you from my personal private cell phone, but I had to call to let you know that I’m a prophet and God often speaks to me through dreams and visions,” Munford said in the voicemail. “And the word of the Lord says that God wants you and your wife to split up and I am so sorry to have to tell you this… [speaking incoherently] I also speak in tongues, I pray in tongues.”

The couple said the message was a surprise since the center claims no religious affiliation and never received any indication that the center disapproved of their marriage.

“The message itself was so dark and disturbing that we were like what the…?” Ky Gibbs said.

“If you don’t have the control to not call me at 3:30 in the morning, especially to tell me something that has nothing to do with my child, I just don’t trust that you have the self-control to not do something with my child during the day,” Kelly said.

In a statement to Fox 5, the center said that it provides "quality childcare in a safe, friendly, loving, and inclusive environment for hundreds of families in the community regardless of race, class or sexual orientation."

"With the safety and welfare of children in our care at the heart of what we do, any negative statements made about the LGBTQIA+ community do not reflect the thoughts or beliefs of our learning center," the center said.

“After launching an internal investigation into the allegations, we reprimanded the alleged employee. As such, we have and continue to extend our apologies to any of our affected Rising Generations Early Learning Center families," the center added.

In a letter to parents, the center said that Munford’s statements were “offensive and inappropriate" and that she “has been reprimanded and acknowledged their error in judgment.”

Fox 5 reported that as of last week, Munford’s was still employed at the center. The Gibbs say they have reached out to the state to investigate.