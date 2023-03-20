'Ron wants him locked up': MAGA faithful rage as DeSantis won't interfere in Trump extradition

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday said his office would not block the extradition of Donald Trump to New York and even took a shot at the former president for making hush money payments to an adult film star.
While DeSantis did also accuse Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of running a politicized investigation into the former president, many hardcore Trump supporters were enraged that he repeated the allegations being leveled against the former president when he said, "I don’t know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over an alleged affair."
"Basically Ron DeSantis is trying to call President Trump a liar over the news that President Trump may be indicted and arrested," fumed MAGA influencer and failed GOP congressional candidate Laura Loomer. "He also kept repeating the word 'porn star' in an effort to mock President Trump."
Juanita Broderick, a Trump supporter who in the past accused former President Bill Clinton of raping her, called DeSantis' remarks on Trump "too little... too late."
RELATED: Right-wing broadcaster calls for Barack Obama and others to be executed if Trump is arrested
Trump supporter Alex Bruesewitz, meanwhile, accused DeSantis of essentially being in cahoots with Democrats in arresting the former president.
"The Biden regime is trying to lock up their number one political opponent, that’s an issue that matters to all sane Americans!" he charged. "Sadly, Ron wants Trump locked up just as much as the Dems do."
Grace Chong, the CFO of Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast, simple wrote an angry all-caps response to DeSantis' statement: "WTF IS THIS."