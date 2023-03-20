'Or possibly a man!' Trump floats baseless salacious claim about DeSantis

Former President Donald Trump launched a new attack on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after the governor took a thinly veiled shot at the former president for allegedly paying off an adult film star to keep quiet about an alleged affair.
Just weeks after Trump promoted a social media post that baselessly accused DeSantis of being a "groomer," the former president took to his Truth Social platform to warn his prospective rival for the 2024 Republican Party presidential nomination that some day he might face sexual misconduct allegations of his own.
"Ron DeSanctimonious will probably find out about FALSE ACCUSATIONS & FAKE STORIES sometime in the future, as he gets older, wiser, and better known, when he’s unfairly and illegally attacked by a woman, even classmates that are 'underage' (or possibly a man!)," Trump wrote. "I’m sure he will want to fight these misfits just like I do!"
Below this post, Trump shared a screen shot of a story about DeSantis allegedly partying with teenage girls when he was a young high school teacher.
No one so far has come forward to accuse DeSantis of any sexual misconduct and Trump has a long history of floating baseless smears against his opponents, such as when he insinuated that Sen. Ted Cruz's (R-TX) father had a hand in murdering the late President John Kennedy.