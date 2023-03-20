There is a good reason for Trump's 'irate' freakout over an impending Manhattan indictment: analyst

The belief that Donald Trump will reap political capital if he is indicted by a Manhattan grand jury may be whistling past the graveyard for a wide swath of pundits who weighed in over the weekend after the former president used his Truth Social platform to rant that he will be arrested on Tuesday.

According to political analyst David Graham, writing for The Atlantic, it is an article of faith among the punditry that anything that appears bad for the former president is actually a good thing in the long run because it keeps him in the public's attention. But Graham argued that there is a substantial amount of historical evidence to the contrary.

Citing Trump's boasting about his controversial achievements before the 2018 midterms that led in part to substantial Republican losses in the House and Senate, and a second impeachment, which was supposed to motivate his supporters, only for him to lose his re-election bid, Graham wrote that the knee-jerk response to find good news for Trump in his setbacks needs to be put out to pasture.

"The assumption that Trump will profit seems to spring from hubris (among his allies) and self-protective fear (on the part of his critics and rivals). They are operating on a shared, obsolete conclusion that nothing can ever harm the former president" he wrote before adding that the former president's outraged response and calls for protests is a tip-off that he realizes how badly the proceedings could go.

"Any suggestion that he’s delighted by this fight is belied not only by his irate response but by common sense," Graham wrote before suggesting that the former president has good reason to not want to enter a courtroom where an explanation about a 2016 payment to an adult film star would front and center.

"Trump doesn’t want to discuss the underlying facts of this case—there’s a reason, after all, that Cohen paid Daniels six figures to buy her silence in the first place," he wrote. "Beyond that, several other probes - - which look from the outside to be more perilous to Trump - - are still on deck, regardless of the outcome in Manhattan."

