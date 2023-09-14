Ron DeSantis: Chances a convicted Trump wins in 2024 'as close to zero as you can get'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is sharpening his rhetoric surrounding former President Donald Trump's multiple criminal trials.

Local news station WDTN reports that DeSantis said Trump's electability would take a likely fatal blow if he gets convicted in any of the four cases he currently faces.

"I think the chance of getting elected after being convicted of a felony is as close to zero as you can get," he said.

DeSantis also made clear that he thought Trump, who was impeached on two separate occasions during his one term in office, would have electability problems even if he hadn't been hit with any felony indictments.

“I didn’t think even before all this that the president, the former president, should have run again,” DeSantis explained. “There’s too many voters, who, he’s a dealbreaker for them.”

The Trump campaign hit back at DeSantis and accused him of "cozying up to Never Trumpers and lunatic Democrats," which the campaign described as an "all-time low."

Trump has been indicted on a number of different charges, including committing fraud while making hush-money payments to an adult film star, illegally retaining top-secret government documents and refusing to return them even when served with a lawful subpoena, and conspiring to defraud the United States by trying to illegally remain in power after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.

Trump was also found liable by a jury earlier this year of sexually abusing and defaming journalist E. Jean Carroll.